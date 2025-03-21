Romanian tech company Simtel Team aims to issue EUR 30 mln corporate bonds

Simtel Team (SMTL), an engineering and technology group listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and one of the national leaders in renewable energy in Romania, aims to issue corporate bonds worth EUR 30 million.

The company’s management has convened the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for April 24-25, to request approval for the issuance of corporate bonds.

On the same day, the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is expected to leave the net profit of RON 32.28 million (EUR 6.5 million) obtained in 2024 undistributed, except for a small amount allocated to the legal reserve, according to Profit.ro.

Simtel Team, whose founders Radu Vilău, Iulian Nedea, and Sergiu Bazarciuc each hold around 21% of the shares, was listed on the AeRO market in 2021, from where it was promoted to the regulated market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The company's market capitalization stands at RON 367.42 million (EUR 73.74 million).

Earlier this year, the company announced the opening of a new subsidiary in Essen, Germany, to reduce equipment downtime and better connect it to clients in Germany and neighboring countries such as Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Austria, and Switzerland.

(Photo source: company photo)