Romanian Supreme Court upholds six-year sentence for Russia-directed Colombian saboteur

Murillo Diosa Luis Alfonso, a Colombian man who intended to blow up strategic targets in Romania, was definitively sentenced on Monday, September 22, by the High Court of Cassation and Justice to six years in prison for attempted acts of sabotage.

The Supreme Court dismissed the Colombian’s appeal, upholding the sentence handed down in June 2025 by the Bucharest Court of Appeal.

The Colombian citizen, 34, was sent to trial by DIICOT for attempted sabotage in November 2024. Investigators claim that Murillo Diosa Luis Alfonso traveled to Romania in July 2024 with the intention of committing acts of sabotage at the instigation of a person from Russia.

Specifically, Alfonso intended to blow up targets located near a complex in Ilfov County where there was a recyclable waste depot, as well as two oil extraction wells and a natural gas regulation/measurement station, according to Agerpres.

The Colombian allegedly took photographs and recordings of the respective targets. The man posed a credible danger, as he completed military service in the Colombian armed forces, being trained in intelligence gathering, research, and documentation activities. He also searched for substances and ingredients for explosive devices.

He did not manage to put his plan into practice, due to the intervention of the police, with the specialized support of the Romanian Intelligence Service.

