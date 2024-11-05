The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established a logistical support center in Valencia, eastern Spain, to assist Romanian citizens affected by the severe flooding caused by Cyclone DANA.

The new center, located at Plaza del Alfonso el Magnánimo in Valencia, is staffed by officials from the Romanian Embassy in Madrid and Consulates in Madrid and Castellón, including labor, social affairs, and internal affairs attachés.

The support center, designed to provide in-person support for Romanians, is open Monday to Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM, and on weekends from 10 AM to 3 PM.

Additionally, Romanian citizens can reach consular assistance via multiple contact numbers for the Consulate of Romania in Castellón and an emergency line.

The Spanish city of Barcelona was hit by flooding on Monday, as search and rescue efforts continue following devastating flooding around Valencia last week. At least 217 people were confirmed dead after the flood in the Valencia region and 4 Romanians are still missing. The remaining 12 Romanians that were initially announced as disappeared as well are safe.

Last week, MAE announced that one person on the list of missing Romanian citizens was found dead. Another reported death was unconfirmed as of yet by the ministry.

