Four Romanians still missing after floods hit eastern Spain

Four Romanians are still missing in Spain after the country was hit by floods last week. The remaining 12 Romanians that were initially announced as disappeared as well are safe, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

The ministry noted that its representatives in Spain are still verifying information about the four missing Romanians.

“Representatives of the diplomatic mission and the consular office remain in constant contact with the relevant Spanish authorities concerning the Romanian citizens affected by recent weather events. Mobile consular teams from the Romanian Consulate in Castellón de la Plana have continued dialogue with Romanian citizens, including family members who reported the missing persons, and remain ready to provide consular assistance as needed,” the institution said in a press release.

Last week, MAE announced that one person on the list of missing Romanian citizens was found dead.

Romanian citizens facing a difficult or urgent situation can use the emergency phone number of the Romanian Consulate in Castellón de la Plana: +34 677 842 467.

Independent presidential candidate Mircea Geoană made an appeal for fundraising to help Romanians living in Valencia after the recent floods. He mentioned that he hopes for good news from the Spanish authorities regarding the Romanians who have yet to be found.

“I make an appeal to all Romanian citizens, at home and abroad, to show that we stand in solidarity with those in need. We never know when such a thing could happen in any other part of Romania or within the large Romanian diaspora around the world. Therefore, we encourage you to make donations; we have already started donating, and I hope in the coming period to visit Spain and try to show our support, solidarity, and compassion for those going through such a terrible ordeal,” Mircea Geoană said.

The overall death toll after the floods in Spain reached 214. The tragedy is already Europe's worst flood-related disaster since 1967, when at least 500 people died in Portugal. Spain has mobilized 7,500 troops to help with the clean-up and rescue operations, according to Reuters.

(Photo source: Danil Rudenko | Dreamstime.com)