Romanian students create EU-wide platform for internship opportunities

Four young Romanians from Prahova County created Youllgetit.eu, a platform containing a database with thousands of internships dedicated to students in Europe. The youths are former members of the RO2D2 robotics, and are now students at top universities in Romania, Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Luca Moșu, one of the creators of the platform, told news agency Agerpres that it was designed to serve over 22 million students from European countries. The application has already been operational for several months and currently integrates 3,600 internships.

“We started working on this project 10 months ago because we saw this need among young people who are finding it increasingly difficult to get an internship in today’s market. At the same time, if by the end of university you don’t have an internship, it is much, much harder to find a job because you have no experience,” he said.

"A young person may have to apply to hundreds of internships before finding one. That’s why we thought to create this platform, where we try to build the largest internship database in all of Europe, and then we recommend internships that really suit them based on students’ CVs and what they have done so far. We give them the best chances of receiving an offer,” he explained.

At this moment, the use of the application is free, and those involved in its development are looking for partners who would like to invest in the project.

“The application, even though it is public and functional, is still in a development and testing phase, and we are continuously working on it. We are trying to have the largest database in Europe, and that means it is a continuous process. We are still working on the applications, on the recommendation system, on the way we extract internships,” Luca Moșu said.

The four who worked to create this platform are Luca Moșu, Daria Anghel, Ștefan Țaga, and Sebastian Duță.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Melpomenem | Dreamstime.com)