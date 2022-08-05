Romanian high school student wins title of best Microsoft Word 2019 user

Gabriel Stanciu, a student at the "Ion Luca Caragiale" National College in Ploiești, won the title of world champion in the Microsoft Word 2019 category of the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship 2022.

The competition is recognized by Microsoft and reunites high school and university students from all over the world in order to test their skills in Office applications.

As the champion, Gabriel was awarded a trophy, a medal, a Microsoft Surface laptop, and USD 7,000, according to StartupCafe.

“Obtaining this award made me extremely happy. It’s the result of very many hours of work,” said Gabriel. “I am glad that, thanks to the certification obtained and the final won in Romania, I had the opportunity to go to the United States, to California, and meet new people,” he added.

The champion wants to participate in next year’s competition as well.

Romania’s delegation to the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship also included other students who participated in the sections for Excel 2019 and PowerPoint 2019. The three, including Gabriel, each had to win the national qualifier, besting over 280 other contestants and getting the certification of Microsoft Office Specialist.

“The three students who represented us in the United States proved, once again, that when you learn more, you can achieve more,” said Bogdan Putinică, General Manager of Microsoft România.

All in all, the 20th Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship featured over a million contestants between the ages of 13 and 22 from all over the world. At the world finals in Anaheim, those who passed the national qualifiers had to demonstrate their digital knowledge and skills by first taking a 30-minute quick test and then a three-hour exam.

(Photo source: News.microsoft.com)