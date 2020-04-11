Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 08:17
Business

Romanian snack producer raises another RON 4 mln with bond issue

04 November 2020
Romanian snacks producer Golden Foods, which produces and sells nuts and seeds under the Elmas brand, raised RON 4 million (EUR 825,000) from the local capital market with a new bond issue.

The bonds have a maturity of three years and offer a yearly coupon of 9%, payable quarterly, Profit.ro reported. They will be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The company raised another RON 4.7 mln (close to EUR 1 mln) in a similar operation carried out at the end of 2019 when it needed funds for expanding the product range. The new bonds are not guaranteed, unlike those issued in 2019 that have the Elmas brand as a guarantee.

The company has pledged not to distribute dividends to its shareholders until it repurchases the new bonds.

Golden Foods has two Cyprus-registered shareholders: GF Holdings Limited (55.8%) and Golden Brands Limited (44.2%). The company reported in 2019 a turnover of RON 53.4 million (EUR 11.5 mln), up 15.5% compared to 2018, and a net profit of RON 394,300 (EUR 85,000), down 69%.

The company had 109 employees at the end of 2019. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wynnyk/Dreamstime.com)

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

