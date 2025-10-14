Energy

Romania’s Nuclearelectrica exports nuclear fuel to Argentina

14 October 2025

The Feldioara Uranium Concentrate Processing Plant (FPCU), owned by the state-owned company Nuclearelectrica, the operator of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant, will deliver nuclear fuel in the form of uranium dioxide (UO2) to Argentina, a first for the Romanian nuclear industry. 

The Uranium Concentrate Processing Factory (FPCU) Feldioara, a subsidiary of Nuclearelectrica (BSE: SNN), won the international competition and began processing uranium octoxide (U3O8) for the manufacture of the nuclear raw material, uranium dioxide (UO2), in order to cover the consumption needs of nuclear power plants in Argentina, for a period of one year.

“The fact that we are delivering, for the first time, nuclear raw material to another state that owns and operates PHWR reactors is a source of pride and an achievement for Nuclearelectrica and its subsidiary, FPCU Feldioara, as well as for the development of the Romanian nuclear fuel cycle,” said Nuclearelectrica CEO Cosmin Ghiță.

The state-owned nuclear power producer acquired the assets belonging to the Feldioara plant in 2022 to preserve its nuclear fuel cycle, ensure the production of fuel bundles, and the optimal operation of other locations at lower costs. 

“At present, over two years after operationalization, Nuclearelectrica, through its subsidiary FPCU Feldioara, will deliver uranium dioxide at the international level, a development and diversification variable that will add value and financial benefits,” Nuclearelectrica noted, as cited by Profit.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica.ro)

