Romanian National Bank issues silver coin celebrating Timisoara as European Capital of Culture

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has launched a silver coin with the theme Timisoara 2023 - European Capital of Culture.

The coin features the domes of the Orthodox Metropolitan Cathedral and the Palace of Culture in Timisoara, the coat of arms of Romania, the inscription "ROMANIA" in a curved arc, the nominal value "10 LEI," and the year of issue "2023.”

The reverse of the coin features buildings from Union Square in Timisoara, the Roman Catholic Cathedral, the city's coat of arms, and the inscriptions "TIMISOARA" and "EUROPEAN CAPITAL OF CULTURE,” according to G4Media.

The silver coins will be packaged in transparent methacrylate capsules and will be accompanied by presentation brochures and certificates of authenticity, written in Romanian, English, and French. The certificates of authenticity will bear the signatures of the BNR Governor and the Chief Cashier. The maximum mintage for the silver coin is 5,000 pieces.

The selling price for the silver coin is RON 460 (EUR 93), excluding VAT. Buyers also receive a presentation brochure and a certificate of authenticity.

The silver coins with the theme Timisoara 2023 - European Capital of Culture are legal tender on the territory of Romania. The numismatic circulation of these coins will be carried out through the regional branches of the National Bank of Romania in Bucharest, Cluj, Constanta, Dolj, Iasi, and Timis.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bnr.ro)