Romania’s Ruris unveils tractor priced EUR 3,000-5,000

Ruris Craiova, the company of the Romanian entrepreneur Cătălin Stroe, has unveiled the Ruris RR2200 tractor, assembled at the MAT Craiova plant, during the Indagra 2024 agricultural fair.

The compact tractor, priced between EUR 3,000 and EUR 5,000, is designed for small farmers looking to upgrade from motor cultivators to more robust equipment, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The Ruris RR2200 features a 22-horsepower, two-cylinder petrol engine, a reduction gearbox, 4x4 traction, and weighs 680kg. It can be paired with various attachments, including a tipper trailer, two-furrow plow, herbicide sprayer, soil shredder, and snow blade.

As part of its strategy to manufacture agricultural machinery domestically, RURIS has committed over EUR 10 million to establish a factory in Romania dedicated to producing “Made in Ro” tractors and trailers.

This project, part of the Just Transition 2021–2027 programme, will be based at the historic MAT industrial platform in Craiova - formerly a centre for agricultural machinery - where RURIS has already invested EUR 30 million from its own capital.

(Photo source: Facebook/RURIS)