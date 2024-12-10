Romanian retail chain AuGust in talks for 87 Profit and Mega Image stores

Romanian proximity store chain AuGust, co-founded by local entrepreneur Gabriel Sandu, announced that it has entered into negotiations for the acquisition of the 87 Profi and Mega Image stores that the Dutch-Belgian Ahold Delhaize must sell as part of the transaction through which it acquired the Profi chain, Economica.net reported.

The company Pronto August, controlled by Sandu and his family, already operates 11 proximity AuGust stores in Bucharest. It seeks to expand nationally and plans to invest several million euros in the coming years. In the medium term, the retailer has a target of 100 units.

Gabriel Sandu is known for having created and later sold the GSM Proton store network to Vodafone in 2008 and for having operated the largest Carrefour Express franchise chain.

Pronto August (formerly Pronto Mobile) was also Carrefour's largest franchisee, reaching a network of 15 Carrefour Express stores in 2021, of which it sold ten to Profi Rom Food in the same year.

Also, according to the company's information, Pronto August is now in negotiations for the second time with Mega Image, from which it bought three other spaces in 2015.

(Photo source: Facebook/Pronto August)