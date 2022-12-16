Romanian President “pretty optimistic” about 2023 Schengen accession

President Klaus Iohannis claimed that “there were discussions about Schengen at the European Council meeting,” declaring himself “pretty optimistic” that the process will complete in 2023 with a positive result for Romania and Bulgaria, Wall-street.ro reported.

Arrived at the top of the country on a wave of public rage against the Social Democrats, Iohannis is close to missing the very few targets he set for his two consecutive terms in office. Furthermore, he will complete his term with the Social Democrats at rule again and his Liberal Party close to irrelevance. Under such circumstances, President Iohannis finds sources of optimism in more simple facts.

“You should not have high expectations,” he recently recommended, which proved to be good advice.

“Nobody confronted me when I expressed hopes for 2023 accession,” President Iohannis stated on a positive note, according to Spotmedia.ro.

In fact, the ruling coalition in Romania and the Liberal Party (PNL) is under increasing pressure to explain how it was possible to accept the unacceptable (as pictured in the own words of the Romanian authorities): being left outside the Schengen area for no reason whatsoever except for the (democratic) veto right of some European country.

All the polls carried out these days in Romania are converging to indicate President Klaus Iohannis as the main responsible for the failure. Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca and his team of underqualified ministers - judging from the chain of scandals related to their PhD theses, are also expected to pay a political price.

But next spring, PM Ciuca is scheduled to leave his place to the Social Democrats – whom President Klaus Iohannis brought as part of the ruling coalition. The Liberal Party, severely damaged by President Iohannis during 202-2021 when he ousted two consecutive leaders to get the party close to Social Democrats, might move then close to irrelevance.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)