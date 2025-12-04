Society

Romanian mountain rescuers continue search for missing British teen

04 December 2025

Rescuers part of the Brașov County Salvamont Service spent the night in the Bucegi Mountains on Wednesday to Thursday, December 3-4, to continue searches for missing 18-year-old British citizen George Smyth. In the morning, the team of 17 mountain rescuers who slept in a chalet resumed the search in the Țigănești area despite difficult conditions and the fresh layer of snow. 

George Smyth's mother, Jo Smyth, traveled to Romania to assist search operations.

“In parallel, together with the family, an attempt is being made to reconstruct as accurately as possible the route traveled by George. Although the weather conditions have been difficult in recent days, the rescuers decided to make a new effort to continue the search operations,” the Brașov County Salvamont Service said on Facebook. 

Rescuers, who looked for the teenager using specialized dog teams, a Black Hawk helicopter and thermal cameras, said that there is “no data indicating that the missing person intended to head toward Bran Castle,” despite earlier reports. When he called for help due to the possible onset of hypothermia, he was directed toward the Mălăiești Chalet. 

“The recommendation took into account both reducing the time until meeting the intervention teams and maintaining moderate movement, essential for producing heat and delaying the onset of severe hypothermia. Remaining stationary in conditions of blizzard, fog, and low temperatures would have accelerated the loss of body heat,” the same source added.

That night, rescuers could not deploy drones or helicopters due to the dense fog and strong winds. Subsequent searches located his backpack. Inside were equipment and supplies.

At this moment, the search operation is ongoing.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Brașov County Salvamont Service on Facebook)

