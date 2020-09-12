Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Sports

Romanian referee accused of using racist language during Champions League match

09 December 2020
Romanian referee Sebastian Coltescu was accused of having made a racist remark during the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday evening, December 8. 

The match was suspended after about 16 minutes due to racist remarks from Coltescu, the Romanian fourth official, who allegedly referred to the assistant coach of the Turkish team, Pierre Webo, using the words "the black one," local Digi24 reported. He reportedly used this racial term when he told referee Ovidiu Hategan that Webo should be reprimanded for his behavior on the sidelines.

 "Go and give it (the red card) to the black one, this is not possible (tolerable), go and identify him, go verify, the black one over there," Coltescu allegedly said, in Romanian, about Webo, according to Apnews.com.

Webo reacted, asking Coltescu why he said "negro," while Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba demanded that the Romanian fourth official explain himself.

UEFA said that it would conduct "a thorough investigation" into this incident and that the remaining minutes of the match would be played on Wednesday, with a new team of match officials.

"Racism, and discrimination in all its forms, has no place within football," UEFA wrote on Twitter.

Turkish officials also reacted to this scandal, condemning such racist behavior. Among them, president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who said on Twitter: "I strongly condemn the racist remarks made against Pierre Webo, one of the technical team of Basaksehir, and I believe that UEFA will take the necessary steps. We are unconditionally against racism and discrimination in sports and all areas of life."

Meanwhile, the Romanian Football Federation said that it took note of what happened during the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League, and will wait for the UEFA report, Stirileprotv.ro reported.

(Photo source: Cornelius20/Dreamstime.com)

