Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina Marica

 

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 13:23
Sports

Romania and Georgia selected as hosts of the 2023 Under-21 EURO

04 December 2020
Romania and Georgia will be the hosts of the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, the UEFA Executive Committee decided on Thursday, December 3.

In Romania, Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest will be the tournament’s host cities in 2023. Meanwhile, in Georgia, the Under-21 EURO matches are planned to be played on stadiums in Batumi, Poti, and Tbilisi. 

The opening match will take place in Romania, and the final will be held in Georgia.

“Both 2023 hosts will be assured of a finals place in the summer of that year, with qualifying for the remaining 14 slots running in 2021 and 2022,” UEFA said

Romania previously hosted the 1998 U21 finals in Bucharest. The Romanian capital is one of the venues for UEFA EURO 2020 and staged the 2012 UEFA Europa League final. Romania also held the U19 EURO in 2011 and is due to do so again in 2021. 

Georgia hosted the 2017 U19 EURO while the 2015 UEFA Super Cup was played in Tbilisi, as were the 2013 UEFA Futsal Cup finals.

(Photo source: Cornelius20/Dreamstime.com)

