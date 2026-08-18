Russia intentionally sending drones to Republic of Moldova, president Maia Sandu says

The president of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, said during an interview on Monday, August 17, that some Russian drones enter the country’s airspace by accident, but others are sent intentionally.

The head of state was asked on the “360 Degrees” program on Teleradio Moldova whether the Russian drones that fly without authorization are tests of Moldova’s reaction and that of its neighbors.

“I believe that some arrive by accident and others arrive because they are sent, and not only in our airspace, but also in the airspace of other states in the region. We have seen this in Romania and in Poland as well,” Sandu said.

The drones “pose a danger to people, and the only one responsible, the only party responsible for these things, is the Russian Federation, which started this war,” she argued, referring to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Nevertheless, Sandu said that the expulsion of Russia’s ambassador-designate to Chisinau, Oleg Ozerov, would not stop unauthorized flights in the airspace of the Republic of Moldova. Official protests would be equally ineffective, she said.

Instead, Sandu expressed support for “drastic” measures against Russia and support for Ukraine as the only way to stop the war.

“The most important things that can be done to stop these drones both in the Republic of Moldova and in Ukraine, and everywhere, is to help Ukraine and for Ukraine to succeed in this war,” Maia Sandu explained. “We have seen throughout all these years that the Russian Federation does not care about protest notes."

Dozens of incidents involving drones that entered the airspace of the Republic of Moldova have been recorded since Russia invaded Ukraine more than four years ago. Drone incursions have intensified lately, and a drone entered the airspace of the Republic of Moldova on Sunday, August 16, from Ukraine. It flew over Moldovan territory for 18 minutes and headed toward Galati, in Romania. According to the Defense Ministry in Chisinau, it was a Shahed 136 (Geran 2) type. The drone was shot down around 5 AM in Romania by an aircraft of the Spanish Air Force.

Another drone reportedly exploded on Monday, August 17, in a field in Moldova, about 100 km from Chisinau.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)