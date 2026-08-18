Romanian Social Democrat leader sees better chances of forming government after September 1

Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Sorin Grindeanu said there is a much better chance of forming a new government after September 1, when lawmakers return from their summer recess. He also acknowledged that he currently cannot present president Nicușor Dan with the 233 parliamentary votes needed to approve a new cabinet.

“Nothing has happened between Thursday and today. As you can see, there are very few people in Parliament,” Grindeanu said on Monday, August 17, as quoted by News.ro. He then added that the political situation would probably become clearer around September 1.

Asked about his previous estimate that a new prime minister could be nominated by August 15, the Social Democratic Party leader admitted that he had been optimistic.

“I was optimistic. I think September 1, because, as you can see, it is August 17 and there are too few people in Parliament,” he said.

According to Sorin Grindeanu, a government formed either around PSD or around the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union (USR) would likely secure approval by only a narrow margin.

“As you know, a government cannot be voted in online; physical presence is required. It is obvious that during this period, even though lawmakers have been present, some physically and others online, it is difficult, very difficult, to succeed in such a scenario during the parliamentary recess,” he explained. “That is why I believe the chances of having a government are much greater after September 1.”

Asked whether he could currently present the president with the required 233 votes, the PSD leader replied: “I don’t know what answer I will be able to give you next week. I can answer today: today, no.”

Romania has been governed by a caretaker administration since the Liberal-led government of former prime minister Ilie Bolojan was dismissed in a no-confidence vote in early May. President Nicușor Dan said last month that the main obstacle to forming a new coalition was not agreeing on a prime minister but finding a combination of parties capable of securing a parliamentary majority.

Achieving such a majority remains difficult, as PNL and USR have repeatedly said they would not again join a government that also includes PSD. The Social Democrats withdrew from the previous governing alliance and subsequently joined the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) in passing the May no-confidence motion.

PSD, meanwhile, has said it would not accept PNL leader Ilie Bolojan as a member of a future government.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)