Romanian diaspora calls for less bureaucracy and better public services, study says

Some 88% of Romanians living abroad have concrete expectations from the country’s political leaders, with easier access to official documents topping their list, according to the Diaspora Sentiment 2026 study by research company MKOR. The survey also found that distrust and a lack of political representation weigh as heavily as logistical difficulties among those who do not vote.

Reducing bureaucracy for documents such as passports, powers of attorney, and personal identification numbers was cited by 36% of respondents. Other priorities included digitizing consular services, mentioned by 30%, transferring pension and healthcare rights between countries, at 28%, and improving consular operations through faster appointments and sufficient staffing, at 24%.

“The figures show that Romanians abroad are transferring the standards of their host countries to Romania. The diaspora expects compatibility with the systems it interacts with daily. A public service that cannot be accessed online from another country is perceived as unavailable,” reads the study.

Romania’s reputation abroad was another major concern. Some 35% of respondents want the state to pursue active public diplomacy to improve the image of Romanians abroad, while 26% expect regular and transparent communication from Romanian authorities.

Overall, 72% believe Romanians have a positive image in the communities where they live, while 48% feel they are regarded as hardworking and capable at work. However, 17% reported negative portrayals of Romanians in the media or online in their host countries.

The same survey also found that 65% of respondents voted in Romania’s parliamentary or presidential elections in 2024 and 2025.

Among those who did not vote, 20% cited distrust that ballots would be counted correctly, the same share as those who pointed to the distance to polling stations or transport difficulties. Another 18% said no candidate represented them, while 12% cited problems with their identity documents and the same share believed their vote did not matter.

Only 11% said they were not interested in politics, while 9% lacked information about the candidates.

“88% have expectations, and almost all of them are entirely reasonable: obtaining a passport without traveling 400 kilometers, signing a document online, or transferring a pension from one country to another,” said MKOR founder Cori Cimpoca.

“The part that should make us think is voting: the distance to the polling station carries the same weight as distrust that the vote is counted correctly. The latter cannot be solved by opening more polling stations,” she added.

Among respondents considering returning to Romania, 46% cited proximity to family and friends as their main motivation. Safety and raising children or caring for parents were each mentioned by 17%, while 16% pointed to retirement plans.

When asked about the conditions required for a potential return, 44% cited a better healthcare system and the same share mentioned competitive salaries. Better jobs were selected by 36%, while fiscal and legislative stability and less bureaucracy combined with digital public services were each cited by 34%. Quality education and infrastructure were each mentioned by 28%.

According to the same source, Romanians living in the United Kingdom recorded the highest voter turnout, at 80%, and 62% of respondents from this group were university graduates. Their main conditions for considering a return were competitive salaries, cited by 50%, fiscal stability, at 45%, and digital public services that reduce bureaucracy, at 44%.

The survey was conducted online in October 2025 among 2,000 Romanians aged 18 to 65 who live outside the country for at least seven months per year. The sample was evenly divided between women and men.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com