Romania shoots down fourth Russian drone on national territory

A drone entered the national airspace on the morning of August 16 from the Republic of Moldova, approximately 24 km north of Galati, the Ministry of Defence (MApN) announced, adding that the drone was shot down. Republic of Moldova confirmed that the drone was of type Shahed 138 (Geran 2) and it crossed its national territory coming from Ukraine’s territory.

An F-18 aircraft of the Spanish Air and Space Forces, which was carrying out NATO Enhanced Air Policing missions from Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, intercepted and shot down, in coordination with the Romanian military in the command centre, under safe conditions, the drone that had entered Romanian airspace.

It was the fourth Russian drone shot on Romanian territory, after a similar device hit an apartment building in Galati at the end of May. Two people - a mother and her son - were injured and taken to the hospital. Three drones were shot down by jet fighters within three days in July.

On the same day, on August 16, parts of drones were found in the water on the Black Sea beaches and close to the Neptun Alpha offshore platform. An entire drone, without an explosive charge, was found 1.5 km from a beach.

Romanian minister of defence Radu Miruţă on August 16 congratulated the Spanish pilots and the Romanian military at the command centre for a successful mission.

“Romania defends its airspace, and our allies are with us. Vigilance, rapid reaction and allied solidarity, these are the concrete guarantees of our security. Yes, Romania is in the first line of defence of the European Union," the minister added.

According to Moldova’s Ministry of Defence, quoted by NewsMaker.md and News.ro, the device, type Shahed 138 (Geran 2), came from the Ukrainian locality of Cotlovina, Reni region, and flew over the airspace of the Republic of Moldova through the village of Etulia in Gagauzia. The drone left the airspace at 04:49, through the town of Slobozia Mare, Cahul district, heading towards the town of Şivita, Galaţi, Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale, MApN, Laurențiu Turoi)