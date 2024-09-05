Romanian prosecutors detain former professor Alfred Bulai after sexual assault allegations

Former university professor and sociologist Alfred Bulai was detained by Romanian prosecutors for 24 hours following Wednesday's searches, according to representatives of the Prosecutor's Office of District 1.

Prosecutors opened a criminal case following an investigation by journalists from Snoop.ro, who published the testimonies of several former students of Alfred Bulai, accusing him of sexual assault.

The sociologist, a former professor at SNSPA in Bucharest, is accused of abusing his position for sexual purposes and sexual assault.

Three searches were conducted by police in Bucharest during the last week of August as part of this criminal case. According to the Prosecutor's Office of the District 1 Court, the searches were carried out at the SNSPA headquarters and at the International Conference Center Batiștei (CIC) – 'SNSPA Hotel'.

Alfred Bulai was taken out in handcuffs from the 2nd Police Precinct in Bucharest, where he was interrogated. Students were questioned, as well as Bulai, who resigned from his teaching position at SNSPA after the scandal. The dean of the faculty, Cristian Pîrvulescu, was interviewed as a witness.

During Wednesday’s questioning, Bulai chose to remain silent. More questioning is set to take place on Thursday, September 5, according to Libertatea, after which the judge will decide whether or not Bulai will remain in custody.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)