Well-known Romanian university professor accused of sexual abuse by students

Sociologist Alfred Bulai, a professor at the School of Political and Administrative Studies in Bucharest and well-known political analyst with frequent appearances on TV, has been accused of asking female students to undress in front of him during practice sessions in his room, where he summoned them to provide academic feedback. His sexual abuses, the accusers say, have a long history.

Bulai, 61, is the head of the Sociology Department at the School of Political and Administrative Studies, or SNSPA, in Bucharest. He was the vice dean of the university for over a decade. In 2016, he was appointed by the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) as a member of the TVR Board of Directors, a position he held for a year and a half. From 2006 to 2008, he was the president and state secretary of the Government Strategies Agency in the liberal Tăriceanu government, according to his CV.

The investigation published by Snoop.ro details how he routinely used his position as a professor to allegedly ask students inappropriate questions, pressure them to undress, and touch them.

“The professor keeps trying until he succeeds. He gropes or tries to kiss some students, and with others, he ends up having sex. He makes them feel that they are to blame for what happens, according to recordings and testimonies,” the article notes.

SNSPA rector Remus Pricopie has requested Bulai's removal as head of the Sociology Department and his suspension while the Ethics Commission and the police conduct investigations. Pricopie told snoop.ro that "SNSPA will act according to the law, without any hesitation" and that "such things are not acceptable in an educational institution."

Bucharest police also announced that it has started investigations into the case, stating that "legal measures will be taken against the person in question," concerning the crime of using one's position for sexual purposes.

Alfred Bulai has denied ever asking any student to undress during individual meetings.

Regarding allegations that he asked young women to come to class dressed to show their figures and appear feminine, Alfred Bulai said he does not recall "such things" and noted that "if they happened, they happened 20 years ago. But discussing clothing or the body is part of body sociology." He admitted meeting students outside the university, "generally for coffee."

After the investigation was published, Bulai submitted his retirement request to the university.

In response to the revelations, the Filia Center, an organization advocating for women's rights in Romania, has called on television stations to "stop collaborating with Alfred Bulai to avoid giving space to a person who has caused trauma to generations of students." The organization also urged political parties to cease collaborating with him.

Sexual abuse cases among young female students in Romanian universities have surfaced in recent years, renewing the focus on abuse, harassment, and discrimination in higher education. A survey published by the Filia Center in May 2023 showed that half of the female students believe that sexual harassment exists in universities, Nevertheless, only 14 official complaints were registered in the 52 public universities in Romania over five years.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Mălina Norocea)