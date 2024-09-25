Romanian presidential campaign to begin on October 25

Romania’s Central Electoral Bureau, or BEC, announced that the electoral campaign for this year’s presidential elections will begin on October 25 at midnight and will end on November 23 at 7 AM. Voting in the first round is scheduled on November 24.

If a second round of voting is necessary, the campaign will begin after the public announcement of the voting day and will end on December 7 at 7 AM, BEC announced, according to News.ro.

Any continuation of electoral propaganda after the end of the campaign, including displaying or distributing any type of electoral materials or broadcasting electoral messages, is prohibited. So is encouraging voters to vote or abstain from voting for certain candidates.

Additionally, after the campaign ends, maintaining electoral content related to the 2024 presidential elections that was published during the campaign on websites and social media platforms, and that is not subject to paid promotion for display after the campaign ends, does not constitute continued electoral propaganda, BEC clarified.

Furthermore, continuing electoral propaganda that exclusively and unequivocally pertains to the elections for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, which will take place on December 1, is not considered an extension of the presidential election campaign propaganda after its conclusion.

"Between the end of the electoral campaign and the close of voting, organizers of any type of event and their participants cannot engage in electoral propaganda. Promising or offering any kind of benefit or reward for voting participation is prohibited," the BEC decision added.

For the 2024 presidential elections, mayors must provide electoral competitors with distinct electoral boards from those set up for displaying materials related to the elections for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. Each candidate is allowed to post only one electoral poster per board. Posters that use colors in a sequence resembling the Romanian flag or the flag of another country are prohibited.

The integrity of electoral billboards, posters, and other propaganda materials placed in authorized locations will be ensured by the mayor, with support from the local police, or, in municipalities without local police, with the help of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

BEC also ruled that the use of vehicles displaying campaign slogans, candidate images, or other references to electoral competitors for electoral purposes is forbidden. Also banned are vehicles playing audio materials while moving or stationary, the organization of performances, celebrations, fireworks, the use of banners, advertising tents, mobile billboards, and advertising flags.

Mircea Geoană (independent) is polling at 21.4% in voting intentions for the first round of the presidential elections, followed closely by PM and Social Democrat (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu at 20.3%. Next are USR president Elena Lasconi with a share of 14.2%, SOS Romania leader Diana Șoșoacă with 13.6%, AUR president George Simion - 12%, and Liberal (PNL) leader Nicolae Ciucă - 7.1%.

The presidential elections will be held on November 24 and December 8.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)