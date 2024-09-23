Romanian president prompts legal dispute with plans to run for Parliament

While the Legislative Council argues that president Klaus Iohannis is entitled under the current legislation to run for a seat in Parliament as an independent candidate on the list of a party, former Constitutional Court head Augustin Zegrean claims that this is not possible and furthermore “would breach the principles of democracy," Digi24 reported.

President Iohannis is reportedly seeking to run for Senate, targeting the seat of speaker. He previously attempted to get NATO’s top seat or an influential role in the European Commission, and his lower target (not confirmed by himself) rightfully exposed him to sarcasm from political rivals and not only.

Supporting Iohannis’s plans, the Liberal Party (PNL) drafted and filed a bill to amend existing electoral legislation (Law 208/2015) in the sense of allowing the president, during the last three months of his mandate, to run for Parliament on the lists of a political party. The amendment assumes that running on a political party’s list would breach the assumed political neutrality imposed on the president – which is, however, not the understanding of the Legislative Council.

The Legislative Council issued a positive opinion on the Liberals’ amendment, adding that the amendment is, in fact, unnecessary.

The Social and Economic Council issued a negative opinion on the same bill, along with the line of reasoning of former Constitutional Court president Zegrean.

Both councils’ opinions are consultative for the lawmakers.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)