Romanian president to meet German leaders, address Parliament during visit to Berlin

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis will be in Germany from November 15 to 18 at the invitation of German leader Frank-Walter Steinmeier. During his stay in Berlin, Iohannis will engage in discussions with president Steinmeier, German chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Bundestag president Bärbel Bas.

Another highlight of the Romanian president's visit will be his address to the German Parliament on November 17, during a solemn ceremony honoring victims of war and dictatorship, the Romanian Presidential Administration announced.

"In the speech he will deliver in the Federal Parliament, on the occasion of the solemn ceremony dedicated to the Day of Remembrance, president Klaus Iohannis will pay tribute to the memory of the victims of war, tyranny, and violence," reads the press release.

The meetings with the German president and chancellor will focus on deepening Romanian-German cooperation in all topical areas, in political, security, and economic terms. Germany is the main commercial partner of Romania and the second investor in the Romanian economy and, at the same time, a reliable ally, the same source said.

Given the current security threats and the challenging international context, the discussions will also focus on security and military cooperation issues, including strengthening the deterrence posture on NATO's Eastern Flank and the transatlantic relationship. Further support for Ukraine and the stability of the Republic of Moldova, as well as the challenges faced by the European Union in the current internal and international context, are also on the agenda.

Klaus Iohannis is also set to pay tribute at Berlin's Neue Wache war memorial and visit Deutschlandhaus, a center dedicated to the history of refugees, expulsion, and reconciliation.

