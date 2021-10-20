Romanian President holds first press conference on Covid-19 pandemic since May 18

“This nightmare shows us that, unfortunately, the fourth wave [of Covid-19] is much more aggressive even than the most pessimistic expectations and forecasts,” President Klaus Iohannis stated in a press conference on October 19.

It was the President’s first public statement dedicated to the Covid-19 pandemic since May 18, 2021 (CursDeGuvernare.ro kept the record).

He announced that “urgent measures” will be decided “tomorrow” (October 20), somehow reminding of his sluggish actions that followed the overthrow of the Government (still in limbo). The President didn’t detail the measures envisaged, and he implied that nothing precisely was decided so far.

“I decided to convene a meeting tomorrow with all those responsible for establishing more restrictive measures, the only ones that can reduce the spread of infections,” President Iohannis stated.

“The lack of concrete actions on the part of the authorities is alarming,” he also said.

The acting Government, under the full control of President Iohannis, has so far rejected all the restrictive measures recommended by the medical bodies.

As many as 574 Romanians died of Covid-19 on October 19, a figure that consolidates the country’s leading position in the global ranking of fatalities per capita caused by Covid-19 these days.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)