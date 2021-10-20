Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 09:23
Politics

Romanian President holds first press conference on Covid-19 pandemic since May 18

20 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

“This nightmare shows us that, unfortunately, the fourth wave [of Covid-19] is much more aggressive even than the most pessimistic expectations and forecasts,” President Klaus Iohannis stated in a press conference on October 19.

It was the President’s first public statement dedicated to the Covid-19 pandemic since May 18, 2021 (CursDeGuvernare.ro kept the record).

He announced that “urgent measures” will be decided “tomorrow” (October 20), somehow reminding of his sluggish actions that followed the overthrow of the Government (still in limbo). The President didn’t detail the measures envisaged, and he implied that nothing precisely was decided so far.

“I decided to convene a meeting tomorrow with all those responsible for establishing more restrictive measures, the only ones that can reduce the spread of infections,” President Iohannis stated.

“The lack of concrete actions on the part of the authorities is alarming,” he also said.

The acting Government, under the full control of President Iohannis, has so far rejected all the restrictive measures recommended by the medical bodies.

As many as 574 Romanians died of Covid-19 on October 19, a figure that consolidates the country’s leading position in the global ranking of fatalities per capita caused by Covid-19 these days. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Tags
COVID
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 09:23
Politics

Romanian President holds first press conference on Covid-19 pandemic since May 18

20 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

“This nightmare shows us that, unfortunately, the fourth wave [of Covid-19] is much more aggressive even than the most pessimistic expectations and forecasts,” President Klaus Iohannis stated in a press conference on October 19.

It was the President’s first public statement dedicated to the Covid-19 pandemic since May 18, 2021 (CursDeGuvernare.ro kept the record).

He announced that “urgent measures” will be decided “tomorrow” (October 20), somehow reminding of his sluggish actions that followed the overthrow of the Government (still in limbo). The President didn’t detail the measures envisaged, and he implied that nothing precisely was decided so far.

“I decided to convene a meeting tomorrow with all those responsible for establishing more restrictive measures, the only ones that can reduce the spread of infections,” President Iohannis stated.

“The lack of concrete actions on the part of the authorities is alarming,” he also said.

The acting Government, under the full control of President Iohannis, has so far rejected all the restrictive measures recommended by the medical bodies.

As many as 574 Romanians died of Covid-19 on October 19, a figure that consolidates the country’s leading position in the global ranking of fatalities per capita caused by Covid-19 these days. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Tags
COVID
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks