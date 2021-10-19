Profile picture for user sfodor
Romania reports highest daily Covid-19 case count, death toll to date

19 October 2021
Romania reported 18,863 Covid-19 cases and 561 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest numbers registered since the start of the pandemic. It is the first time the daily case tally exceeds 18,000.

More than 2,190 cases were recorded in Bucharest, where the incidence rate reached 16.44 per 1,000.

A total of 1,805 Covid-19 patients were admitted to intensive care units, another record high.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic reached 42,616. The 574 number reported on October 19 also include 13 deaths recorded outside of the reporting interval. Of the 574 patients who died, 518 had previous medical conditions, and 528 were not vaccinated.

A total of 19,730 patients with Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals in the country. Of those admitted 486 are minors, and 36 are admitted to intensive care units, the authorities said in the daily report.

The daily cases were recorded out of 81,054 tests carried out: 27,819 PCR tests and 53,235 rapid ones.

A total of 1,486,264 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the country since the start of the pandemic, and 1,261,267 patients have recovered.

