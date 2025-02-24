Romanian interim president, PM congratulate Friedrich Merz for election win in Germany

Romania's interim president Ilie Bolojan and prime minister Marcel Ciolacu have congratulated Friedrich Merz and the Christian Democratic alliance CDU/CSU for winning the parliamentary elections in Germany. They both noted the importance of stronger bilateral relations between the two countries.

"Congratulations to Friedrich Merz & our friends from the CDU/CSU for winning the parliamentary elections in Germany. I look forward to working together to strengthen our bilateral relations & the continent's security in these troubled times," Ilie Bolojan said in a post on X.

In his turn, prime minister Ciolacu stated: "Good news from Germany, where the center is holding. Congratulations to Friedrich Merz and CDU for winning the parliamentary election and looking forward to continue the excellent cooperation with Romania's most important commercial partner!"

Friedrich Merz is set to be the new chancellor of Germany after his center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its sister party won 28.6% of the vote on Sunday, February 23, according to preliminary official results quoted by CNN. After the elections, he told supporters that Europe must seek to "achieve independence" from the United States and that his top priority is to create unity in Europe.

(Photo source: Heide Pinkall/Dreamstime.com)