Politics

Romanian interim president, PM congratulate Friedrich Merz for election win in Germany

24 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's interim president Ilie Bolojan and prime minister Marcel Ciolacu have congratulated Friedrich Merz and the Christian Democratic alliance CDU/CSU for winning the parliamentary elections in Germany. They both noted the importance of stronger bilateral relations between the two countries.

"Congratulations to Friedrich Merz & our friends from the CDU/CSU for winning the parliamentary elections in Germany. I look forward to working together to strengthen our bilateral relations & the continent's security in these troubled times," Ilie Bolojan said in a post on X.

In his turn, prime minister Ciolacu stated: "Good news from Germany, where the center is holding. Congratulations to Friedrich Merz and CDU for winning the parliamentary election and looking forward to continue the excellent cooperation with Romania's most important commercial partner!"

Friedrich Merz is set to be the new chancellor of Germany after his center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its sister party won 28.6% of the vote on Sunday, February 23, according to preliminary official results quoted by CNN. After the elections, he told supporters that Europe must seek to "achieve independence" from the United States and that his top priority is to create unity in Europe.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Heide Pinkall/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Politics

Romanian interim president, PM congratulate Friedrich Merz for election win in Germany

24 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's interim president Ilie Bolojan and prime minister Marcel Ciolacu have congratulated Friedrich Merz and the Christian Democratic alliance CDU/CSU for winning the parliamentary elections in Germany. They both noted the importance of stronger bilateral relations between the two countries.

"Congratulations to Friedrich Merz & our friends from the CDU/CSU for winning the parliamentary elections in Germany. I look forward to working together to strengthen our bilateral relations & the continent's security in these troubled times," Ilie Bolojan said in a post on X.

In his turn, prime minister Ciolacu stated: "Good news from Germany, where the center is holding. Congratulations to Friedrich Merz and CDU for winning the parliamentary election and looking forward to continue the excellent cooperation with Romania's most important commercial partner!"

Friedrich Merz is set to be the new chancellor of Germany after his center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its sister party won 28.6% of the vote on Sunday, February 23, according to preliminary official results quoted by CNN. After the elections, he told supporters that Europe must seek to "achieve independence" from the United States and that his top priority is to create unity in Europe.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Heide Pinkall/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 February 2025
Politics
Romania’s acting president calls parties to consultations ahead of EU summit on Ukraine, security
24 February 2025
Politics
Update - Three years of war: Romania reaffirms full commitment to Ukraine’s freedom and sovereignty, interim president says
24 February 2025
Politics
US administration "misinformed about Romanian elections," Bucharest mayor says
24 February 2025
Macro
Fitch affirms Romania's fragile BBB-/negative sovereign rating
24 February 2025
Politics
Romanian interim president, PM congratulate Friedrich Merz for election win in Germany
22 February 2025
Culture
Berlinale 2025: Romanian director Radu Jude wins second Silver Bear with Kontinental '25
21 February 2025
Education
Education Ministry publishes 2024 list of top universities in Romania
21 February 2025
Energy
Romania maintains plan to double electricity production by 2032, energy minister says