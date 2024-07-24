Sports

Romanian president will be in Paris for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games

24 July 2024

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis travels to Paris this week to attend the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games on Friday, July 26. According to the agenda made public by the Romanian Presidency, Iohannis will also participate in the reception offered by the French leader Emmanuel Macron.

The day before, July 26, Klaus Iohannis will be present at the inauguration of the Romanian House at the Embassy in Paris, News.ro reported.

For the first time in the history of the Olympic Summer Games, the opening ceremony will not take place in a stadium. Instead, it will be held in the heart of the city along its main artery: the Seine.

Romanian athletes will march at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games under the new Team Romania emblem approved by the International Olympic Committee. They will wear uniforms created by Romanian designer Gyarfas Olah and manufactured in Romania by Pandora Prod. 

Team Romania at the Paris Olympics comprises more than 100 athletes who will compete in 18 categories. Rowers Ionela and Marius Cozmiuc were named as Romania’s flag-bearers.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

1

