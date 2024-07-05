2024 Paris Olympic Games: Rowers Ionela and Marius Cozmiuc to be Romania’s flag-bearers

Rowers Ionela and Marius Cozmiuc were named as Romania’s flag-bearers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. “They have raised the flag on all of the world’s podiums and will also carry it proudly in Paris 2024,” the Romanian Olympic Committee said.

Ionela and Marius Cozmiuc are married, and both are world champions. Together, they have collected 19 medals at major competitions.

Ionela has 8 medals in her career, is a three-time world champion and a triple European champion, and has competed in two editions of the Olympic Games - Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Marius has gathered 11 medals so far, is a double European champion and world champion, and the Olympic vice-champion at Tokyo 2020. He has participated in three editions of the Olympic Games so far, in London 2012, Rio 2016, and Tokyo 2020.

“It is one of the happiest days of our lives! It is difficult to explain the pride of being Romanian, we feel it and live it every day. We are honored to the point of tears and, believe us, we will be even better at the Games,” the two Romanian champions said.

More than 100 athletes will compete for Team Romania at the Paris Olympic Games, in 18 categories.

