Romanian president asks for new process for adopting justice laws

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis talked to representatives of the political parties in the parliament yesterday aiming to get their consensus for a new process for adopting the justice laws.

The president called for these talks after the Venice Commission recommended the Romanian authorities to do this as provisions in the recently adopted justice laws may affect the functioning of the judiciary and magistrates’ independence. The president said that a new, transparent debate on these laws should take place.

However, Liviu Dragnea, the president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the main governing party, said that the legislative process doesn’t need to start over as the Parliament will anyway discuss a recent emergency ordinance that amends the justice laws and includes some of the Venice Commission’s recommendations, local News.ro reported. Dragnea also presented the president a list of ten principles for reforming the justice system in Romania.

Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, the president of junior coalition partner, said that a consensus is needed among political parties in the parliament on changing the justice laws, but that the discussion should start from the rule of law definition.

Meanwhile, the representatives of opposition parties PNL and USR said the process of adopting the justice laws should start over.

[email protected]

(photo source: Presidency.ro)