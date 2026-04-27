Romania launches overhaul of tax agency ANAF, shifting services online

Romania’s Ministry of Finance has initiated a sweeping reorganisation of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF), closing numerous local tax offices and accelerating the shift towards digital services, as part of a broader effort to improve tax collection and reduce administrative costs, Cursdeguvernare.ro reported.

Finance minister Alexandru Nazare said the reform will target municipal, city, and communal offices, many of which will be shut down, with services gradually moved online. Staff from the affected units are to be reassigned to areas with a high risk of tax evasion, signalling a pivot from routine administration to enforcement.

“I have irreversibly begun, together with ANAF president Adrian Nica, a broad process of transformation of this institution,” Nazare said, adding that the overhaul is aimed at changing both revenue collection and the relationship with taxpayers.

The restructuring is expected to unfold over approximately two months and will be implemented in stages, based on efficiency analyses and operational data. Authorities argue the current system is resource-intensive and poorly aligned with modern tax administration needs.

Nazare framed the reform as part of a longer-term shift towards a “digitalised, high-performance” tax system that contributes more to the public budget than it consumes. The move comes amid persistent challenges in tax collection and a sizeable informal economy, which have weighed on Romania’s fiscal position.

To mitigate the impact on communities losing physical offices, the ministry said mobile ANAF teams will provide on-demand assistance, travelling to localities at the request of authorities. The approach suggests a hybrid model during the transition, combining centralised digital services with targeted field presence.

The reform marks one of the most ambitious attempts in recent years to restructure Romania’s tax administration, with authorities betting that digitalisation and redeployment of staff can simultaneously improve compliance and reduce systemic inefficiencies.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)