Romanian government to grant aid after fire damages about 30 homes in Vrancea village

Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan announced that the government will provide financial aid to families affected by a major fire in the commune of Soveja, in Vrancea County. The blaze, which broke out on Sunday, April 26, damaged roughly 30 households and forced evacuations.

In a statement on social media, Bolojan said authorities ensured emergency accommodation and basic necessities for those displaced, adding that immediate financial support will be approved by the National Committee for Emergency Situations and distributed in the coming days.

A full assessment of damages is expected this week to determine further compensation for families who lost their homes, the prime minister announced.

The fire started in the commune of Soveja, Rucăreni village, and spread rapidly due to strong winds, affecting about 30 households. A large-scale emergency response was deployed, involving more than 400 firefighters, police officers, gendarmes, medical teams, and volunteers.

“The main mission was to protect people’s lives, limit the spread of the fire, evacuate those in danger, facilitate access for emergency vehicles, and maintain public order in the area,” the Vrancea Prefect’s Office said in an official statement.

By Sunday evening, the fire had been brought under control, but crews remained on site overnight to monitor for flare-ups, the same source said.

Temporary housing has been arranged for some affected families, including accommodation at a local mountain rescue center.

The fire in Rucăreni occurred amid wider weather-related incidents across Romania, with strong winds causing damage in multiple regions, including fallen trees, damaged buildings, and disruptions to electricity supply.

In the municipality of Huși, Vaslui County, for example, a person was struck by part of a building's roof that had been dislodged by strong wind gusts. When emergency crews arrived at the scene, the victim was unconscious, and after resuscitation efforts, was declared dead, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) announced.

In the town of Târgu Frumos, Iași County, a person was hit by a tree branch broken by the wind, while in Timișoara, Timiș County, a person was also struck by a wind-broken branch.

Meanwhile, in Furnicari, Bacău County, a tree fell onto a moving car. The driver managed to evacuate the vehicle before emergency crews arrived and did not require medical care.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Instituția Prefectului Vrancea)