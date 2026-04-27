Romanian president expresses solidarity with US after White House correspondents’ dinner shooting

Romanian president Nicușor Dan condemned political violence and expressed solidarity with the United States following the security incident in Washington, DC, where gunfire was reported during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. He said the swift response by law enforcement “reflects the strength of American institutions.”

In a message posted on X, Dan said Romania “stands firmly” with the United States and described the attack as “an assault not just on president Donald Trump and his team, but on democracy itself.”

“We are relieved that the president, first lady and all present are safe. The swift action of law enforcement officers reflects the strength of American institutions. Political violence has no place in our societies,” reads the Romanian president’s message.

“Romania, a strong NATO Ally and friend of the American people, sends its full solidarity.”

Romania stands firmly with the United States today. The horrendous attack at the White House Correspondents' Dinner is an assault not just on President Trump and his team, but on democracy itself. We are relieved that the President, First Lady and all present are safe. The swift… — Nicușor Dan (@NicusorDanRO) April 26, 2026

US authorities confirmed that president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were safely evacuated from the event after shots were fired. A Secret Service agent was reportedly shot at close range but survived thanks to a bulletproof vest, according to News.ro.

The suspect, identified as a 31-year-old teacher from California, was taken into custody after allegedly breaching a security checkpoint and opening fire outside the ballroom at the Washington Hilton. Investigators say he may have intended to target administration officials, CNN reported.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)