Russian drone with explosives reaches inhabited area in Romania, followed by others

A Russian drone with explosive load onboard and identified as Geran 2, reached the northern outskirts of the Romanian city of Galati in the morning of April 25, in the first incident of this magnitude since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. The drone crashed, damaging an outbuilding and an electricity pole, after flying for some 15 km at low altitude on the national territory within four minutes, according to minister of defence Radu Miruta.

Romania’s Foreign Ministry summoned Russia’s Ambassador in Bucharest over the incident.

“This is the first time in the discussions with the ambassador of the Russian Federation when even he could not completely deny that the drone that entered Romania's airspace is theirs," minister Oana Toiu told Antena 3 CNN, according to Digi24.

According to minister Toiu, the Russian ambassador reiterated the position that Russia would not have targets on Romanian or NATO territory.

"Regarding the ambassador's response, he reiterated that the Russian Federation has no planned targets on Romanian territory, on EU or NATO territory, that it is not currently able to confirm that the drone belongs to them, but they also had no elements on which to deny this," the head of Romanian diplomacy mentioned.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry condemned the violation of Romania's airspace and expressed its strong protest against this unacceptable act, which represents a violation of Romania's sovereignty, as well as a serious escalation of regional security.

"For over four years, Russia has been waging an illegal war against Ukraine. This is not only a brutal imperialist act of conquest against a sovereign neighbor, but also a violation of regional and global peace and security," the foreign minister wrote on the X network.

Later on April 25, drone debris was also spotted near Vacareni Village in Tulcea County – some 15 km southeast from where the first drone was found. One day later, on April 26, another drone with an explosive load onboard was found between Vacareni and Luncavita.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos)