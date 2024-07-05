Regional security and Ukraine on Romanian president’s agenda at NATO Summit

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis will be in Washington, D.C., from July 9 to 11 to attend the meeting of the heads of state and government of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. According to the official press release, Romania's membership, security in the region, and the war in Ukraine are among the topics on the Romanian leader's agenda for the NATO Summit.

"Romania is a strong and responsible ally, a relevant provider of security and stability in the Black Sea region and beyond. In this context, president Klaus Iohannis will highlight in Washington that NATO membership is one of the solid foundations of the development of democratic Romania, deeply committed to the European and Euro-Atlantic security architecture," the Romanian Presidential Administration said.

In the working sessions, the Romanian leader will also highlight "the crucial importance" of the transatlantic link and collective defense, based on Article 5. In this sense, he will back Allied decisions regarding the strengthening of NATO's deterrence and defense posture and request greater attention to the Eastern Flank and the Black Sea, a region of strategic importance for Euro-Atlantic security.

At the same time, Klaus Iohannis will emphasize that NATO's posture is based on robust and effective forces, capabilities, and command and control arrangements, capable of responding to all threats, the same source said.

As for Ukraine, Romania will back the substantial support package for its neighbor. "It will show that the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine in NATO is irreversible, in line with the decisions adopted at the NATO Summit in Bucharest in 2008 and in Vilnius in 2023," reads the press release.

Moreover, Iohannis will also plead for the continuation of support for vulnerable NATO partners, especially the Republic of Moldova, and for increasing their capacity to respond to growing hybrid threats. Plus, he will express support for NATO's efforts to strengthen the relationship with partners in the South.

Other topics to be discussed by the leaders in Washington relate to strengthening resilience, NATO's response to threats from the South, and deepening cooperation with NATO partners.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)