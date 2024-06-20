Romania backs Mark Rutte for NATO top job as Klaus Iohannis withdraws from the race

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis officially withdrew his candidacy for NATO’s secretary general position, the Presidential Administration announced after Thursday’s meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT). At the same time, Romania now supports the bid of Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte for the Alliance’s top job.

“In the CSAT meeting, the president of Romania announced that he had informed NATO allies, at the end of last week, about the withdrawal of his candidacy for the position of secretary general of the Organization,” the Romanian Presidency said in a press release.

“President Klaus Iohannis asked the members of the Council to make a decision on the candidacy of Mark Rutte for the position of Secretary General of NATO, and they declared themselves in favor of Romania's support of the Dutch prime minister's candidacy,” the same source stated.

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis officially announced his bid for the position of NATO secretary general in March this year. However, as Politico notes, when he declared his candidacy in March, two-thirds of all NATO allies had already sided with Rutte. Thus, as both Hungary and Slovakia also endorsed Mark Rutte’s bid this week, the Romanian leader was no longer left with no official ally.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alex Nicodim)