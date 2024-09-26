Justice

Romanian president loses properties in court and should return EUR 0.26 mln collected rent

26 September 2024

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis and his wife, Carmen, should return to the state two buildings and the money collected from the rents, some EUR 260,000, according to Digi24 quoting the final ruling of the High Court (ICCJ) issued on September 25 in a dispute regarding the right of inheritance over one of the buildings.

Specifically, Rodica Bastea, a friend of Carmen Iohannis and the one who sold one of the buildings to the Iohannis family, lost the lawsuit and the inheritance rights over the building.

Rodica Bastea lost the case in all courts, and on Wednesday, the High Court definitively rejected her appeal.

According to the tax collection agency ANAF, due to disputes regarding the inheritance, the Romanian state could not recover another building that belonged to the president - a commercial space in Sibiu - nor the sum of EUR 260,000 obtained by the Iohannis family from rent.

Following the decision of the Supreme Court, ANAF can register the two buildings as state property and start the procedure to recover the money collected as rent by the Iohannis family.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

