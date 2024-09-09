Romania ends 2024 Paris Paralympics with gold, bronze medals

Romania had six athletes competing in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris and ended the event with two medals, namely gold and bronze. Alexandru Bologa claimed men's -73 kg J1 gold in para judo while Camelia Ciripan grabbed women’s singles - WS6 bronze in para table tennis.

This was Bologa’s first Olympic title after the bronze medals obtained at Tokyo 2020 and Rio 2016, the Romanian Olympic Committee said.

At the closing ceremony, Alexandru Bologa was Romania's flag bearer.

Following these results, Romania occupied the 61st place in the medal table. China ranked 1st with 220 medals (94 gold, 76 silver, and 50 bronze), followed by Great Britain with 124 medals (49 gold, 44 silver, and 31 bronze), and the United States of America with 105 medals (36 gold, 42 silver, and 27 bronze).

Team Romania at the 2024 Paris Paralympics consisted of Alexandru Bologa and Daniel Vargoczki (para judo), Eduard Novak and Theodor Matican (para cycling), and Camelia Ciripan and Bobi Simion (para table tennis).

(Photo source: Facebook/Elisabeta Lipa)