Romanian president speaks about EU future, EU politicians speak of justice in Romania

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis held a speech on Tuesday, October 23, in the European Parliament (EP), sharing Romania’s view on the future of the European Union (EU).

“We need an inclusive Union that leaves behind no state and no citizen,” Iohannis said, adding that freedom of movement within the EU must be maintained, so that young people can travel and study.

He also said that the Schengen entry remains an important objective for Romania, that Romanians are connected to EU values and that the young generation believes in the EU.

However, the euro deputies’ questions and comments focused on the situation of justice in Romania, which was also debated in a plenary session of the European parliament earlier this month, in the presence of Romanian prime minister Viorica Dancila.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said that the EU wouldn’t be complete without Romania and the country should be part of Schengen but warned that the Romanian Government and Parliament shouldn’t endanger this by deviating from rule of law principles, local News.ro reported. He also expressed hope that a consensus will be reached in Romania on the fight against corruption, before the country takes over the presidency of the EU council next year.

President Iohannis said Romania is a democratic state with a functioning rule of law and that he would continue to fight for this and for EU values.

The European Parliament is expected to adopt a resolution on the situation of justice in Romania in November, about one month before Romania takes over the presidency of the EU Council, a situation that Iohannis said is “unusual”.

(photo source: Presidency.ro)