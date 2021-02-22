Romanian Post to cut management and overhead employment

The state-owned postal services company Posta Romana plans to lay off part of the overhead and management staff at headquarters this year: 21% at the central level and 13% in the regional offices.

Overall, 300 employees will leave the company either by voluntary resignation or under a collective redundancy process.

The company employs some 25,000, most of whom are directly involved in operations.

Posta Romana CEO Horia Grigorescu, who instructed the top management about the operation, explained that this will reduce the payroll by some RON 18 million (nearly 4 mln) per year.

“We are not talking about the operational area, we are not talking about postmen, we are not talking about clerks, we are not talking about people who generate the company’s income," he said, local Digi24 reported.

Posta Romana recorded RON 1.4 bln (nearly EUR 300 mln) turnover but only RON 30 mln (EUR 6 mln) net profit. Last year, the Romanian Post started an extensive investment program in modernizing and digitizing the activity.

