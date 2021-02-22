Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/22/2021 - 08:12
Business

Romanian Post to cut management and overhead employment

22 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The state-owned postal services company Posta Romana plans to lay off part of the overhead and management staff at headquarters this year: 21% at the central level and 13% in the regional offices.

Overall, 300 employees will leave the company either by voluntary resignation or under a collective redundancy process.

The company employs some 25,000, most of whom are directly involved in operations.

Posta Romana CEO Horia Grigorescu, who instructed the top management about the operation, explained that this will reduce the payroll by some RON 18 million (nearly 4 mln) per year.

“We are not talking about the operational area, we are not talking about postmen, we are not talking about clerks, we are not talking about people who generate the company’s income," he said, local Digi24 reported.

Posta Romana recorded RON 1.4 bln (nearly EUR 300 mln) turnover but only RON 30 mln (EUR 6 mln) net profit. Last year, the Romanian Post started an extensive investment program in modernizing and digitizing the activity.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Posta-romana.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/22/2021 - 08:12
Business

Romanian Post to cut management and overhead employment

22 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The state-owned postal services company Posta Romana plans to lay off part of the overhead and management staff at headquarters this year: 21% at the central level and 13% in the regional offices.

Overall, 300 employees will leave the company either by voluntary resignation or under a collective redundancy process.

The company employs some 25,000, most of whom are directly involved in operations.

Posta Romana CEO Horia Grigorescu, who instructed the top management about the operation, explained that this will reduce the payroll by some RON 18 million (nearly 4 mln) per year.

“We are not talking about the operational area, we are not talking about postmen, we are not talking about clerks, we are not talking about people who generate the company’s income," he said, local Digi24 reported.

Posta Romana recorded RON 1.4 bln (nearly EUR 300 mln) turnover but only RON 30 mln (EUR 6 mln) net profit. Last year, the Romanian Post started an extensive investment program in modernizing and digitizing the activity.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Posta-romana.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption
18 February 2021
Entertainment
Wild Danube: Wild Carpathia series producer Charlie Ottley starts work on new movie
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
18 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
My Romania Story - Janneke Klop (Dutch): I could travel the world but Romania keeps tugging at my heart
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments