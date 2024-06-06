Romanian police officers on mission to Germany during the European Football Championship

Romania’s Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that 27 Romanian gendarmes and police officers will be on a mission in Germany during the European Football Championship.

The police officers will cooperate with local law enforcement and accompany Romanian football fans in Germany.

"Their mission is to provide operational support to the German law enforcement forces by forming mixed patrol and control teams in the vicinity of the locations where the Romanian national football team's matches will take place, as well as on the routes between cities, at airports, ports, train stations, and on trains, as well as in the border area," the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated in a press release on Wednesday evening, according to G4Media.

One of the police officers on the mission will serve as an advisor to the head of the International Police Cooperation Center (IPCC EURO 2024) with responsibilities for coordinating the activities of the 300 foreign police officers who will be deployed in Germany during the final tournament.

“What you will be doing there is not just a simple mission, it is not just a professional act in which you are called to participate alongside German colleagues, European colleagues from other national police and gendarmerie systems, but it also has a broader and deeper significance related to European stability, the peace of European citizens, and our way of life,” stated interior minister Cătălin Predoiu in a meeting with the officers.

UEFA EURO 2024 kicks off in Munich on Friday, June 14, and ends with the final in Berlin on Sunday, July 14.

Romania is set to face Ukraine in its first match of the group stage on June 17 in Munich. Then, on June 22, it will play a match with the fearsome Belgian team in Cologne, and on June 26, it will meet the Slovakian team in Frankfurt.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)