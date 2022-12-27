According to recent data published by the Romanian National Police on the accident rates nationwide, at least 1,481 people were killed between January 1 and November 30, 2022, in 4,261 registered accidents.

18.4% of them (325 deaths and 472 serious injuries in 785 accidents) were caused by “the indiscipline of pedestrians,” followed by non-compliance with the speed limit (17.3%, 284 deaths, and 601 serious injuries in 739 accidents).

“The actions of the traffic police are aimed at preventing serious traffic accidents, and the observance of traffic rules by all citizens would significantly reduce the tragedies that happen around us,” the law enforcement body advises.

The data, however, shows a slight improvement in road safety in Romania. Compared to last year’s number, there were 203 fewer accidents (-4.5%), 157 fewer deaths (-9.6%), and 111 fewer seriously injured people (-3.2 %).

The police have issued over 1.6 million sanctions for non-compliance with safety rules in the past 11 months. The majority were for undisciplined pedestrians (66,324), fdisobeying cycling rules (61,619), breaking the legal speed limit (597,101), and not giving pedestrians and passing vehicles their road rights (17,537 and 9,936, respectively).

“Also, 78,928 driving licenses were suspended for not complying with the legal speed limit (73,141 for exceeding by more than 50 km/h and 5,787 for exceeding by more than 70 km/h),” the statistics shows.

