Politics

Romanian PM Ilie Bolojan to meet president Maia Sandu during visit to Moldova

28 May 2026

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Romania’s interim prime minister Ilie Bolojan will pay an official visit to the neighbouring Republic of Moldova on Friday, May 29, where he is scheduled to meet president Maia Sandu and PM Alexandru Munteanu. The discussions will focus on joint projects and bilateral cooperation, in the context of Romania’s continued support for Moldova, the government announced, as cited by Agerpres.

During the visit, Bolojan will also attend the event “Strong Municipalities. Developed Communities,” where he is expected to deliver a speech.

Moreover, the Romanian prime minister is also scheduled to visit the Stăuceni Educational and Cultural Center, a local development project implemented with support from the Romanian government, as well as the Serghei Lunchevici National Philharmonic.

In addition, the two prime ministers will visit the Alliance Française in Moldova and the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Moldova.

Ilie Bolojan will be accompanied during the visit by Mihai Jurca, the head of the prime minister’s chancellery.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal
Politics

Romanian PM Ilie Bolojan to meet president Maia Sandu during visit to Moldova

28 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s interim prime minister Ilie Bolojan will pay an official visit to the neighbouring Republic of Moldova on Friday, May 29, where he is scheduled to meet president Maia Sandu and PM Alexandru Munteanu. The discussions will focus on joint projects and bilateral cooperation, in the context of Romania’s continued support for Moldova, the government announced, as cited by Agerpres.

During the visit, Bolojan will also attend the event “Strong Municipalities. Developed Communities,” where he is expected to deliver a speech.

Moreover, the Romanian prime minister is also scheduled to visit the Stăuceni Educational and Cultural Center, a local development project implemented with support from the Romanian government, as well as the Serghei Lunchevici National Philharmonic.

In addition, the two prime ministers will visit the Alliance Française in Moldova and the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Moldova.

Ilie Bolojan will be accompanied during the visit by Mihai Jurca, the head of the prime minister’s chancellery.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

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