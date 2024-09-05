Romanian PM Marcel Ciolacu pays visit to Israel

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu will travel to Israel, the government's spokesman, Mihai Constantin, confirmed, wihtout unveiling the agenda of the planned meetings. According to the official announcement, the visit takes place on September 5.

PM Ciolacu will have a meeting with president Itzhak Herzog and a private lunch with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to G4media.ro.

"Obviously, there is a specific purpose of the visit, but, I repeat, the communication is done under the conditions of discretion, let's say, imposed by the context," Mihai Constantin said.

According to sources familiar with the arrangements, the topics addressed will mainly be from the security sphere, and the meeting was organized at the request of the Israeli side.

The Romanian prime minister is accompanied by ministers Luminița Odobescu (Foreign Affairs), Angel Tîlvăr (Defence), and Radu Oprea (Economy), who will meet with their Israeli counterparts.

Ciolacu will also have a meeting with the Israeli minister for strategic affairs.

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)