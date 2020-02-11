Romanian PM to meet Benjamin Netanyahu during official visit to Israel this week

Romania’s prime minister Ludovic Orban will make an official visit to Israel this week. The agenda includes meetings with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the president of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, and other officials.

The Romanian and Israeli officials are to discuss issues related to the improvement of trade, economic and other relations between the two countries.

“It is an official visit that aims to deepen the relations between the state of Israel and Romania, to identify new ways to improve relations, to increase trade, to support each other's investments, to collaborate on extremely important areas,” the Romanian PM said, according to News.ro.

Ludovic Orban also made an official visit to France at the end of October.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)