Romanian PM meets with US state official to discuss Visa Waiver, Ukraine war

Prime minister Nicolae Ciucă recently welcomed the deputy assistant secretary of state in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs of the US Department of State, Dereck J. Hogan, who is in Bucharest to participate in the Romania-US Strategic Dialogue meeting.

The American official proposed providing technical support for Romania's inclusion in the Visa Waiver program. Other topics of discussion were bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, and military dimensions, the regional security situation in the context of Russian military aggression in Ukraine, and the security situation in the Black Sea region.

"In terms of sectoral cooperation, the collaboration between the two parties in the energy, IT&C, and agriculture fields was a central topic of discussion, with the head of the executive expressing interest in attracting as many American companies as possible to develop projects in Romania," the government press release said.

The second major topic addressed during the meeting was the regional security situation in the context of Russian military aggression in Ukraine.

"The Romanian prime minister presented the multidimensional support (humanitarian, economic, including grain exports) provided by Romania to Ukraine, as well as the assistance offered to the Republic of Moldova, with Romania’s consistent involvement being appreciated at the level of the US administration," the government said.

Additionally, the security situation in the Black Sea region was analyzed in the context of the implementation of the U.S. Security Strategy in the Black Sea.

