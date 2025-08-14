Macro

Romanian PM seeks to have second package of reforms passed quickly

14 August 2025

Romania's prime minister Ilie Bolojan stated on August 13, on Digi24, that the second package of reforms can only be adopted by a quick procedure in parliament without a vote, as it was the case with the first package of reforms, and that he hopes that this will happen "by the end of this month at the latest." 

The EC will set sanctions for Romania in mid-October if the country fails to have the second package of reforms passed in a timely manner and further continue the reforms, he warned.

"If we just do one package at a time, like the first package, or stop halfway, it's only a matter of time before things end badly, and the risk of default is actually very high, due to the high financial pressures this fall. (...) Without other complementary measures and the second package that we must continue to take, the risk that in the fall, for example, when there is an evaluation in October at the Council of the Ministry of Finance, it will be negative is quite high. As long as I am prime minister, I am trying to do everything in my power to avoid situations like this," stated PM Bolojan.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

