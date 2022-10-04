Romanian PM: Govt. can't afford rising pensions by more than 11%

The pensions should be hiked so as not to increase the budget deficit, which means a rise of at most 11% as of January - announced Liberal Party (PNL) head, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă on October 3, after consultations at the top of the party.

This means that the pension hike will not even cover the inflation accumulated over the year 2022, which might slightly breach some regulations.

"We must demonstrate responsibly and come up with those proposals that are really sustainable for the state budget," the prime minister said, according to Economica.net.

Regarding the increase of the minimum statutory gross wage to RON 3,000 (EUR 600), Ciucă said that this proposal was supported by all those who attended the meeting.

