Romanian PM says Moldova, Ukraine failed to confirm nationalist leader George Simion's ties with Russian spies

The notifications requested from Ukraine and Moldova failed to confirm that nationalist leader George Simion (AUR) would be a Russian spy or would be in contact with Russian intelligence officers, Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu stated in response to inquiries expressed by his rivals in the presidential elections, Nicolae Ciuca (Liberal Party, PNL) and Mircea Geoana (independent).

"What I can tell you with certainty -[is that] none of the two reports, neither the one from the Republic of Moldova, nor the one from Ukraine, confirmed that Simion is a Russian spy, or that Simion had meetings [with Russian spies]. I didn't receive confirmation that he had meetings with any Russian spies. This is the truth," the prime minister said, quoted by Digi24.

The two implied Marcel Ciolacu keeps secret pieces of information against George Simion while paving the way for the latter to make it to the second presidential ballot.

George Simion is declared persona non-grata by Moldova and Ukraine. Media reports based on unofficial statements of anonymous officials of the two countries claimed Simion was in contact with officers of Russia's military intelligence service GRU.

However, Simion claims that Moldova declared him persona non-grata for his activism in favour of the reunification of the two countries inhabited by Romanians. Moldovan officials argued that such activism would be in favour of Russia.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)