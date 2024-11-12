Romanian PM denies rumours about Russia's attempts to influence internal elections

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu denied rumours about the involvement of Russia in the electoral process in Romania. The farms of trolls, also rumoured as working for some candidates, were closed down, and everything is running smoothly now – assured the PM, who leads in all electoral polls and prepares to win the presidential elections in a second-round ballot against nationalist leader George Simion.

"I don't have such elements, and I think that if there were such elements, those who ensure the security of the Romanian state would have passed them on to me because it is a very serious thing. As the prime minister, I do not have this information, and I am firmly convinced that if there had been such information, I would have had this information, both me and the President of Romania", said prime minister Ciolacu, quoted by News.ro.

Digi24 reported that Russia operates through trusted associates and intermediaries, including affiliated or Russian-funded organisations, and possibly even candidates, to influence the results of the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled in Romania in November-December.

"There are reports from political sources that claim that Russia is acting to influence the elections in Romania. They work through proxies, through intermediaries, such as organizations, entities affiliated or financed by Russians, possibly even through candidates, the sources told Digi 24. So, every Russian citizen in Romania is permanently monitored. Moreover, SRI also has a department for the defense of the Constitution and checks if there is any actor who tries to question Romania's membership in the European Union and NATO," explained Elena Crângașu, Digi24 journalist.

On a more skeptical note, the junior ruling Liberal party, which sees its position at risk and its candidate Nicolae Ciuca lower in the electoral polls, took steps to investigate the possible involvement of "foreign entities" in the electoral process.

The president of the Parliamentary commission charged with the control of the intelligence service SRI, the liberal Ioan Chirteş, said on November 11, at the Parliament, that he submitted an inquiry to the SRI asking the institution to specify whether there are state or non-state entities on the territory of Romania or abroad that can influence the electoral process, affecting national security.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Malina Norocea)